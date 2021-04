LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – An individual at Greenbrier East High School (GEHS) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing is underway, and individuals identified as close contacts will be quarantined. Remote learning for GEHS students has been extended through Tuesday, April 20, to allow time for additional contact tracing and enhanced sanitization.

The school will reopen for in-person instruction and extracurricular activities on Wednesday, April 21.

