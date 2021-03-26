Greenbrier East High School to perform remote learning Friday after positive COVID case

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – An individual at Greenbrier East High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, all GEHS students will learn remotely on Friday, March 26, to allow for contact tracing and additional sanitization.

Contact tracing is underway, and those identified as close contacts will be notified and quarantined.

The facility will reopen on Monday, March 29, unless otherwise notified.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices. This includes wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing, hand washing, and cleaning protocols.