Greenbrier East High School to follow remote learning until Wednesday, Oct. 21

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Health Department has confirmed that an individual at Greenbrier East High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, all Greenbrier East students will learn remotely beginning Monday, Oct. 19, through Wednesday, Oct. 21 to allow for contact tracing and additional sanitization.

All extracurricular and athletic activities are canceled through Wednesday. Those activities may resume at the conclusion of the school day on Thursday, Oct. 22. Contact tracing is underway, and those identified as close contacts will be notified and quarantined.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) guidance. This includes wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing, hand washing and cleaning protocols regularly.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. For details about WVDE and DHHR guidance documents, visit https://wvde.us/COVID19.