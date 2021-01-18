Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal car accident

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal car accident over the weekend.

On Saturday, January 16, 2021, at approximately 5:50 pm, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle traffic accident on Interstate 64 at the 181 mile marker. The vehicle was westbound on I-64 when the driver lost control and the vehicle subsequently rolled over. The driver, identified as LeRoy Brown, age 68 of Blue Creek, WV, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Lieutenant G. R. Workman, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the investigating officer.