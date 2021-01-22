Greenbrier County Schools’ Superintendent details back to school plan

LEWISBURG, WV, (WOAY) – Greenbrier County students returned to school Tuesday after finishing 2020 fully remote.

While other counties across the state made adjustments heading in 2021, Greenbrier was able to continue its plan from the fall.

“That plan is, when we’re in the orange category, that students Pre K-12th grade will attend school four days a week,” said Greenbrier County Schools’ Superintendent Jeff Bryant. “One day will be for remote learning/virtual learning.”

Schools have been at 50% capacity this week, with two groups attending different days. Greenbrier County has had a positive trend regarding COVID-19 cases. The hope is to move from the orange to the gold this Saturday on the DHHR color coding map. That scenario would add another day of in-person learning for students up to high school age.

“If that’s the case, then our elementary-8th will actually be in school five days a week,” Bryant said. “And our high school kids will still attend on a blended schedule, ‘A’ and ‘B’ groups. [That’s] because of just the sheer size of that population.”

There isn’t an objective benchmark yet where high school students would be able to attend in-person five days per week. Should numbers continue to improve throughout the county, the Board of Education will adjust accordingly.

“If we get to that point, where we feel like the numbers warrant it, then our board would reconvene and then make a decision on the revision of the plan,” Bryant said. “So at this point, we haven’t accommodated for that, but I surely hope we get to the point where we can meet to be talking about revision of that schedule.”