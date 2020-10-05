Greenbrier County Schools partnering with WVU Extension to support Healthy Grandfamilies program

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Schools and the WVU Extension Service Greenbrier County Office are partnering to support the Healthy Grandfamilies program.

The program is a free initiative offering information and resources to grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. This will be the third time that Greenbrier County has worked with the WVU Extension office on this program.

“We have a program put together,” said Greenbrier County Lead School Nurse Paula McCoy. “We’re going to offer grandfamilies resources about communication, how to navigate the school system, how to navigate the legal system. Communication in where we’re living now, with so much emphasis on social media. Many times that’s a new resource for grandparents.”

For more information on the Healthy Grandfamilies program, contact the WVU Extension at 304-647-7408 or andrea.hoover@mail.wvu.edu.