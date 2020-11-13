Greenbrier County Schools partnering with Virginia Tech for “Sharing the Road with Trucks” event

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Schools is partnering with Virginia Tech on a road safety course.

“Sharing the Road with Trucks” teaches high school students unique road safety tips to apply as they begin to start driving on their own. Virginia Tech has a grant through the National Safety Council to support this program.

“They have worked with over 4,000 high school students in Virginia, Delaware and West Virginia,” said Greenbrier County Schools Director of Secondary Education Deborah White. “They come out with a tractor trailer. They have different experiences for the students, but it is to teach high school students how to drive more safely on the road with tractor trailer trucks.”

“Sharing the Road with Trucks” is scheduled to be at Greenbrier West High School and Greenbrier East High Schools for two days each next week.