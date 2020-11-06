Greenbrier County Schools offering virtual art programs for all students

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Schools is in the process of offering virtual art programs to its students in several areas.

Greenbrier County received a grant from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts to help support its schools. That grant, combined with support from school levy funds, has allowed the Board of Education to offer a selection of art programs for its students.

“With the pandemic, we were looking for different ways, alternative ways, to provide the arts virtually,” said Greenbrier County Schools Director of Secondary Education Deborah White. “It’s really difficult to have visitors in our schools right now.”

Local artists who typically offer instruction in schools have created an alternative package that offers more flexibility for students.

“We can do this on-demand,” White said. “It can be hybrid. It can also be interactive, which is exciting to be able to interact, but we can do it in such a way that our students can participate, but everybody’s safe.”

The programs are tied to character education and are available in all grade levels from Pre-K up through 12th grade.

“We have one on origami and math,” White said. “We have a program on Japanese masks. We have tap dance, American tap dance, the history behind it. So it’s all tied as well to curriculum.”

The county is excited to allow its students and teachers to blend academic curriculum with the arts in a safe manner.