Greenbrier County Schools offering free standardized testing in high schools next Wednesday

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Next Wednesday, October 14th, Greenbrier County will be providing standardized testing for current juniors and seniors.

Seniors will be offered the SAT to make up for missing spring testing due to COVID. Juniors will be taking the PSAT.

“On Wednesday we will be testing all of the seniors, and also Greenbrier County pays for the PSAT, which is a practice SAT for all eleventh graders,” said Greenbrier County Director of Secondary Education Deborah White. “Normally, the buses don’t run for the secondary schools on Wednesdays, but we will be bussing those students in to complete this test.”

Greenbrier County offers students the opportunity to participate in the SAT program for free.