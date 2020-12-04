Greenbrier County Schools growing accustomed to new staffing protocols for substitute teachers

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Schools has had to alter its staffing approach during this semester.

Many substitute teachers in previous years are retired teachers, who now might fall in to the high risk group for COVID. Greenbrier County Lead School Nurse Paula McCoy shares what the county has been doing to adjust.

“We have an electronic system that contacts substitutes when the usual staff member is out,” McCoy said. “That’s checked by our administrators every evening, and many times into the evening, to make sure that there are not a lot of unfilled positions out in our system.”

McCoy added that the system has been working effectively throughout the county this semester.