Greenbrier County School levy renewal placed on November 8 ballot

Greenbrier County, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Board of Education approved a sixty percent levy call to place before voters on the November 8 election ballot. The board seeks to renew the levy with a ten percent increase to continue funding security measures, arts and music programs, school facility repairs, and other vital educational services to Greenbrier County Schools.

Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding (ESSERF) has allowed the school system to utilize on-campus contracted police services at all schools for the next two years. The ten percent levy increase will help the county sustain the enhanced security initiative. However, school officials note that citizens will not see an increase in the amount they pay since the school construction bond expires in 2024.

Greenbrier County Schools will host two informational forums to inform the public about the school levy. The first forum will be Monday, September 19 at 5:30 pm in the Western Greenbrier Middle School auditorium. The second forum is on Monday, September 26 at 5:30 pm at the Eastern Greenbrier Middle School auditorium.

Greenbrier County Schools advises anyone that wants more information on the school levy, including a copy of the levy ballot visit greenbriercountyschools.org.

