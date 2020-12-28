Greenbrier County School Employees anticipate receiving COVID-19 vaccine

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – With West Virginia continuing to administer COVID-19 vaccines throughout the state, preparation to receive the vaccine is increasing.

Healthcare providers are doing their best to encourage the general public to take the vaccine when it becomes available. Greenbrier County Lead School Nurse Paula McCoy discusses how her job is changing with vaccines hopefully on the horizon for educators.

“Now that we’re talking about the vaccine, staff are asking, ‘should I take the vaccine? Is it safe?'” McCoy said. “I’ve referred them to a letter that’s posted on the Governor’s website. It’s an open letter by health care providers in West Virginia encouraging the general population to take the vaccine.”

There is no timeline for when the general population will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.