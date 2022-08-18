Greenbrier County placing police officers in local schools

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Schools have partnered with local law enforcement organizations to employ Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) in Greenbrier schools. When classes begin on August 29, schools will introduce a trained uniformed officer to their security team. The school safety initiative is a proactive security measure in the wake of recent mass shooting tragedies.

Officers will have a consistent presence at their assigned school to protect students and staff. In addition to securing school facilities, PROs will facilitate emergency drills, team and responder evaluation of emergency operation plans, and improve response skills focused on saving lives and reducing injuries.

The Greenbrier County Sherriff’s Department (GCSD) and The Greenbrier Police Association (GCPA), in cooperation with Greenbrier County Schools, will conduct active shooter training for law enforcement at two local schools on August 22-23. First Lt. Bart Baker of the GCSD will lead the eight-hour training course allowing responders to evaluate facilities, review emergency operation plans, and improve response skills. Officers want to assure the public that this is only a drill.

GCSD will host an additional mandatory eight-hour training for officers participating in contracted police services in local schools on August 25.

On November 8, Citizens will vote on the renewal of the school levy, including a ten percent increase for a sixty percent levy rate providing continued funding for school officers. Additional information on the special levy is available at greenbriercountyschools.org.

