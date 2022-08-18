Greenbrier County man sentenced for federal gun crime

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County court sentenced Andrew Allen Arnold, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, to four years and three months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release today. Authorities charged Arnold with felony possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements, law enforcement responded to a reported domestic disturbance at a White Sulphur Springs convenience store. Officers encountered Arnold in an altercation with a woman. When questioned by authorities, Arnold denied possessing any weapons. However, following a police search, officers discovered a loaded Charter Arms Shelton, CT, .38 caliber pistol with a destroyed serial number in Arnold’s pants pocket.

Federal law prohibits a person with a felony conviction from possessing firearms and ammunition. However, Arnold admitted that he could not own the gun due to a prior conviction for eluding in the Circuit Court of Allegheny County, Virginia, in March 2016.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Andy Isabell and former Assistant United States Attorney Patrick J. Jeffrey prosecuted the case.

