Greenbrier county health officials urge caution as COVID-19 cases increase

RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY)- “This isn’t propaganda , fear tactics, or politics, this is actual data from a health crisis,” Dr. Bridgett Morrison, the health officer of Greenbrier County urgently reiterates outside the doors of the Greenbrier County Health Department during an emergency press conference about the ever-increasing numbers of COVID-19.

“I come here today as essentially a desperate plea for our community for our health care workers, we have been in the red for weeks and weeks now, our daily infection rate and percent positivity has just continued to climb,” says Dr. Morrison.

With a recently confirmed over 2,000 new Covid cases in West Virginia along with hospitals everywhere filling up to full capacity, the Greenbrier County Health Department and the Greenbrier County Commission held the emergency conference to desperately urge people to wear masks and get the vaccine as soon as possible.

“Dr. Marsh of WVU tells that a mask gives 40% protection, but what’s even better is the vaccine, the vaccine can get you 80% protection,” says Dr. Linda Boyd, Dean of Medicine at the WV Osteopathic School.

And with new cases rising every day, health officials fear the worst– a lack of beds, staff, and resources in hospitals to accommodate Covid and non-Covid patients alike.

“If our hospital is at capacity and you take out Covid, you have other medical emergencies or some sort of trauma, there might not be any beds, or enough providers, and that’s not just here locally, that’s regionally, that’s statewide, that’s nationwide,” Dr. Morrison says.

According to health experts, the rate of hospitalization for Covid-19 has now surpassed what it was last fall and winter.

