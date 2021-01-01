Greenbrier County gets first dose of Moderna vaccine

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – During Wednesday’s press briefing Governor Jim Justice announced the plan to provide vaccines to seniors who are over the age of eighty. Within a few hours the Greenbrier county health department was provided with some of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to distribute to those seniors.

“We got a phone call that asked if we could and was willing to do it and we said yes,” said Greenbrier County Health Officer Bridgett Morrison. “Then we were able to pick it up within a few hours from the hub. Our ladies at the health department are phenomenal they were able to, logistics wise, plan everything and of course the state fair is always wonderful to work with and always allows us to do events here.”

The Greenbrier health department was able to vaccinate around one hundred seniors at the state fair grounds. The health department does plan to distribute more of the vaccines once they have the supply.

“I suspicion this morning we will deplete our supply,” Morrison said. “This we have to wait till next week to get another shipment and once we get direction from the West Virginia DHHR and the governor on how it’s to be allocated then we will set it up and keep doing it as long as we have the supply.”

The health department has distributed both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and says the supply of each determines which ones will be distributed to the public.

“The Moderna is a little bit easier logistics wise,” said Morrison. “It doesn’t have to be in the ultra cool, so logistics wise it’s a little bit easier, but again it’s all about supply.”

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a second dose a few weeks later.