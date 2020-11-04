Greenbrier County Election Results

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Final election results are in for Greenbrier County.

For Assessor, Democrat Incumbent Joe Darnell wins with 12,546 votes. He was running unopposed.

For County Commissioner, Incumbent Lowell Rose, a Republican, wins against Dan Withrow. Rose had 8,903 votes versus 6,500 for Withrow.

In the race for Prosecutor, Republican Patrick Via, the incumbent, ran unopposed, winning with a total of 13,125 votes.

For Sheriff, Incumbent Democrat Bruce Sloan wins against Doug Beard, with 8,947 votes for Sloan and 6,655 for Beard.