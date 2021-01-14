Greenbrier County continues to improve COVID-19 vaccine distributions

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The state of West Virginia continues to be efficient in administering COVID-19 vaccines throughout the state.

Almost one month after the first doses were given out, health departments in the area have continued to improve the process in providing vaccines to those who can currently obtain them. With many health officials either partially or fully vaccinated, the focus continues to shift to the general population.

“Every time that we have an event, we troubleshoot afterwards and figure out how we can make this better and more efficient in the future,” said Greenbrier County Health Officer Dr. Bridget Morrison. “And so, this one so far has been as what we feel like as smooth as possible. But we always troubleshoot afterwards and figure out how we can make it better in the future for our patients.”

Greenbrier County tentatively has another vaccination event planned for next week.