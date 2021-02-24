Greenbrier County continues steady progress in COVID-19 vaccine administration

RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – With COVID-19 numbers as low as they’ve been in the state for several months, health departments throughout the area continue to monitor vaccination numbers.

While winter weather conditions disrupted vaccination distributions in some counties last week, Greenbrier County continued its weekly vaccinations and is looking to expand the range of vaccine recipients.

“The guidance has been 65 and over,” said Greenbrier County Health Officer Dr. Bridgett Morrison. “We may be able to start doing 60 and over some time in the near future.”

Greenbrier has been a popular hub in administering vaccines for those in and around the area. The health department has been proficient with its distribution and it isn’t alone.

“We’re looking at way over 6,000,” Morrison said. “That’s just us. Obviously, the hospital, the long-term care facilities, Robert C. Byrd and Rainelle Medical Center, in addition to some of the pharmacies, have also had their own supply.”

While some areas of the country have experienced a shortage of vaccines, the state has continued to supply Greenbrier County with enough vaccines to administer weekly.

“It has been consistent,” Morrison said. “This week is going to be one of our smaller clinics as a whole. We’re not getting the same amount that we’ve gotten previously for both booster and prime doses.”

Greenbrier County in particular has trended positively regarding COVID cases the past few weeks. Maintaining proficiency with norms and policies is essential in order for that to continue.

“I truly believe it’s because we’ve been pretty vigilant about our social distancing and our masks,” Morrison said. “And also this vaccination rollout that we started in December. So I feel like that’s all indicative of that.”