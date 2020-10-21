Greenbrier County Commissioners approves $342,453 for SportsPlex drainage

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – A new outdoor sports complex that’s being built in Lewisburg is now moving on to the next phase of development after Greenbrier County Commissioners were able to allocate funds.

In a meeting last week, commissioners agreed to spend $342,453 in hotel-motel tax revenue to address drainage issues on the future site of SportsPlex.

“The project is getting ready to start in the next week or so if the DOP approves the plan. It’s about $342,000 and that would take care of the drainage,” Commission President Lowell Rose said.

The new outdoor facility will have soccer fields, baseball fields, basketball courts and golf. The complex will sit on a 143-acre site on Harper Road near Lewisburg.

“Now we’re in the process of adding more drainage and getting that done and we’ll start with other projects in the Spring,” Rose said.

Commission President Rose says the entire development will be a multi-million dollar project once completed and is already paid for. Rose says the new project will please residents with the added space and bring revenue to the community.

“We don’t have enough ball fields and we don’t have enough soccer fields. Everyone has to wait their turn to practice,” Rose said.

Currently there is no expected deadline for when the project will be completed.