Greenbrier County Commission President provides update on the next phase of the county Sports Complex

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County has recently begun the next phase of development on its sports complex.

The complex is being built on a large area off of Harper Road in Lewisburg. The current phase should allow construction to begin by next spring.

“Last Monday they started survey layout for additional drainage, additional drainage ponds, some piping and other draining structures,” said Greenbrier County Commission President Lowell Rose. “They’ll be doing some additional seating and things where they’re disturbing the ground. The seating we’ve done is really catching up now and doing very well.”

This development phase will be continuing through the winter, weather permitting.