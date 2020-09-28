Greenbrier County Commission making progress on park off of Harper Road

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier County Commission is currently invested in several different projects within the community.

One of these that has made progress recently is a new park located off of Harper Road in Lewisburg. This particular project has been underway for some time, and the commission is hoping that soon, there will be a timeline for its completion.

“You know, we started that project five years ago,” said Greenbrier County Commission President Lowell Rose. “It’s well along. We had a meeting on it last week. It’s going well. We’ll have a park, somewhere in Shawnee, but more of a county style park, eventually.”

More community projects will be focused on after election season.