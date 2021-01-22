Greenbrier County becomes vaccination hub for second week

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Thursday kicks off the 5th week of vaccinating residents in Greenbrier County.

Because of a reduction in the amount of vaccines being received by the state. The state has designated Greenbrier County as a vaccination hub, which means all West Virginia residents can be vaccinated in Greenbrier County after being registered.

“We’ve been able to rise to that occasion. We have a lot of community partners that are here helping. It does require a lot of volunteers in the registration process, in the monitoring process and the people that are giving the vaccines, are EMS that are here that are in the event if we were to need them,” Heath Officer Bridgett Morrison said.

If you would like to register to be vaccinated in Greenbrier County, you can call the vaccine hotline at 304-664-4147.