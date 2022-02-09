Greenbrier Community Care Corps seeks volunteers and participants for new opportunity

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier Community Care Corps is looking for eligible volunteers and participants.

As part of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Center for Rural and Community Health, along with the Greenbrier County Health Alliance, the program’s focus is to match volunteers with community members who are in need of extra assistance.

“During COVID when so many folks were staying in the house, we realized that there was a big need for volunteer services where people could feel safe but have people come in and check on them,” Director of Community Outreach at WVSOM, Julian Levin says.

The eligible participants for the program are adults over 60 and adults with disabilities.

Volunteers will help the participants with nonmedical tasks, such as errands, household and yard duties, pet care, and technology help.

The Care Corps Program Manager, Misty Boggs says it’s a great opportunity for everyone who gets involved.

“This program is going to be beneficial for the participants, it’s going to help with social isolation for seniors or people with disabilities, it’s going to help the community become stronger and more community-oriented,” says Boggs. “The volunteers, it’s just going to help them feel good about volunteering and giving back and being able to help someone.”

Portions of the program will be online, so all volunteers and participants will need to have access to the internet.

The program will also offer virtual and contactless services between the volunteers and the participants for those concerned with COVID-19.

Volunteers must be at least 18 to sign-up, pass a background check, and participate in a fingerprint screening and training session.

To find out more information on the opportunity you can call (304)520-5945 or email them at gccc@osteo.wvsom.edu.

To sign-up as a volunteer click here.

To sign-up as a participant click here.

