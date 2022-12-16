Greenbrier Community Care Corps receives additional funding

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s (WVSOM) Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH) received $100,000 to continue the Greenbrier Community Care Corps program.

The program will continue to serve Greenbrier County residents and expand into Monroe County.

The national Community Care Corps program has awarded a total of $2.85 million to organizations supporting local innovative models.

The program was one of the 23 nationwide selected as a local innovative model that assists older adults, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers with nonmedical tasks to help them live more independently.

Volunteers must be 18 years or older, undergo a background check, background check, and fingerprint screening. Additionally, volunteers must attend orientation and, if driving, have a valid driver’s license.

To receive services, participants must reside in Greenbrier or Monroe county, be at least 60 years old, an adult with a disability, or be a caregiver for an older adult or one with a disability.

Oasis Institute provided the funding under the national Community Care Corps program.

For more information, visit www.oasisnet.org or communitycarecorps.org.

