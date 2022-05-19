Green finishes first in 100, 200 meters dash trials at State Track Meet, PikeView sends off 23 student athletes

CHARLESTON, WV (video courtesy WCHS) – The WVSSAC State Track Meet kicked off its first events Wednesday evening.

Bluefield’s Jacorian Green picked up right where he left off at states in 2021. The reigning AA 200 meters dash winner finishes first in the 100 and 200 meters dash trials.

Earlier in the day, PikeView High School had a sendoff for their 23 student-athletes headed to Charleston for the meet this weekend.

Class AA events are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Class AAA events are scheduled for Thursday and Friday and Class A events are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

