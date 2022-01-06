Grant Wells to transfer to Virginia Tech

WOAY – Charleston native Grant Wells, who was Marshall’s starting quarterback for two seasons, announced on Thursday he will continue his college football career at Virginia Tech.

Wells had previously announced on Monday that he would be entering the transfer portal. He’d won the starting quarterback job in Huntington prior to the 2020 campaign, and finished that season as Conference USA’s Freshman of the Year. He threw for more than 3,500 yards in 2021, recording 16 passing and seven rushing touchdowns.

Wells will play for his third head coach in as many seasons, having played under both Doc Holliday and Charles Huff at Marshall; Brent Pry was named the new Hokies head coach in late 2021.

Virginia Tech’s 2022 season opener is scheduled for September 3 at Old Dominion.

