Grant Wells named to O’Brien Award watch list

WOAY – Marshall quarterback Grant Wells was named Tuesday to the watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, given annually to the best FBS quarterback in college football.

Wells, originally from Charleston, threw for 2,091 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first year as the Herd’s starting quarterback. He was named Conference USA’s Freshman of the Year in 2020 and was a an all-conference First Team selection.

This is the second watch list mention of the 2021 preseason for Wells, who was named on the Maxwell watch list Monday for best player. The list of West Virginia and Marshall players named to individual award watch lists so far this summer is below.

West Virginia: RB Leddie Brown (Maxwell), QB Jarret Doege (Maxwell), DL Dante Stills (Bednarik)

Marshall: QB Grant Wells (Maxwell, O’Brien)

