Governor Justice Unveils New Marketing Initiative for the Turnpike

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice was at the Tamarack to unveil a new marketing initiative for the West Virginia Turnpike.

The initiative is to wrap all of the toll booths on the turnpike with advertisements to show visitors all of the activities to do in the mountain state. The Governor says this initiative is one more step to encourage more people to come to West Virginia.

“This is the stuff that turns the dial and makes people come,” said Governor Jim Justice (R)-WV. “Makes people just think of an idea and say dang if I can come to West Virginia and I can live in paradise here and the place is like none other. With great people and everything, what am I doing living in the middle of New York City or in Houston, Texas, or whatever it may be. I want to come to West Virginia.”

The goal is to have all of the toll booths wrapped my Memorial Day Weekend.

