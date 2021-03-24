Governor Justice signs executive order to allow live music

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice signed an executive order to allow for live music performances.

The executive order takes effect at midnight on Thursday March 25th. The order allows for live music events to occur once again and requires that all safety guidelines are followed.

“I am also signing an executive order today that allows live music to resume effective at midnight tonight,” said Governor Jim Justice (R). “I will expect the same with all of these events to follow the safety guidelines. They are all posted on the website, they are all out there.”

The Governor also signed an executive order to allow summer camps to resume on May 1st.