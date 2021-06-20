Mask mandate officially lifted in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – This year’s West Virginia Day doubled as a celebration of the State’s success in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest DHHR data, just 2,521 active COVID-19 cases remain across the entire state; the lowest such total since Sept. 3, 2020. Additionally, the County Alert System color-coded map currently shows 51 of 55 counties are in Green status, with zero counties in either the Red or Orange categories.

As a result, Gov. Jim Justice announced during his address Sunday that he has signed an executive order, officially lifting West Virginia’s Statewide Indoor Face Covering Requirement.

Face coverings must still be worn where required by federal law. Additionally, any private business or school system can still require individuals to wear a face covering.

