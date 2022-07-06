Governor Justice prepares to call special session to clarify abortion laws

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – A special session of the West Virginia Legislature will be called into play “very, very soon” Governor Jim Justice said regarding abortion rights.

Following the recent Roe v. Wade overturn by the U.S Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, 2022, Governor Justice is now in communication with West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to lay out the groundwork for updated abortion laws to come to the state.

Along with that, the session will address the abortion laws that have existed in the state since the 1800s, and the ways those laws can be clarified and reaffirmed.

“You need more detail in regards to me calling a special session for the Roe v. Wade decision, and our antiquated laws and the recommendation from the Attorney General,” Justice says. “There’s a whole lot more information that we need to discuss and everything and I hope we will be able to cover most of that on Thursday.”

Morrisey said that the West Virginia Legislature is strongly advised to amend the laws in the state to provide clear prohibitions on abortion. However, in accordance with Dobbs, Morrisey said that an exception to this should include saving the life of the mother.

