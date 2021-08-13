Governor Justice leaves mask mandate up to schools but urges vaccines

FAYETTE COUNTY WV, (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice is handing off control of the controversial mask mandate to individual schools, businesses, and communities.

Fayette County Schools return to the classroom on Monday. The school board decided this week that students will wear masks for at least the first two weeks.

Meantime, the Governor urges families of kids 12 and older to get vaccinated before starting classes. The goal is a safe, smooth transition back to school in an unpredictable year.

“If there was ever a time in your life to get vaccinated, if there was ever a time to get your kids vaccinated, right now is the time,” says Gov. Justice.

