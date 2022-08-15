Governor Justice declares State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette County due to flooding

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties this afternoon due to the excessive Sunday night rainfall. The rainfall resulted in flash flooding that damaged over 100 homes, bridges, and roads throughout the counties.

Additionally, the storm has resulted in ten water rescues, downed trees, power outages, and disruption to potable water systems. Therefore, the Governor’s office asks residents with damages to their homes from the August 15 flood to complete a survey at the link provided to report damages: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/45c40ce6b10e45ae85a79beebe8f2003.

As part of the State of Emergency declaration, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations plan as necessary, mobilize appropriate personnel and facilitate the provision of essential emergency services.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the West Virginia Division of Highways are responding to this event to begin the cleanup process, provide necessary repairs, and aid residents in need of assistance. The State of Emergency will be in effect for 30 days unless terminated by a subsequent proclamation.

