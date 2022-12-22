Governor Justice declares state of emergency for all 55 counties and Friday a full day holiday for state employees

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency in all 55 counties in anticipation of the winter storm event forecast to hit the mountain state in the coming days.

The National Weather Service predicts heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning today and continuing into the upcoming holiday.

Justice also announced an updated proclamation declaring Friday December 23, as a full state holiday for public employees.

The State of Emergency allows state agencies to coordinate ahead of a possible weather event, including by pre-positioning personnel, vehicles, equipment, and other assets.

