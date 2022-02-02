Governor Justice announces student anti-drug program in Greenbrier County Schools

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice is used to coaching in his native Greenbrier County.

Today he joined the West Virginia anti opioid drug program, GameChanger, for the announcement of the new program at both Greenbrier East and West High Schools.

“If we can bring a component of this directly at drug prevention into that arena and all of us work together, embrace the ability for us to work together, and that’s what the head coach does, low and behold all kinds of goodness will happen,” Gov. Justice says.

WV GameChanger is working with the world-renowned Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation to study misuse of drugs by students.

“It’s more than just saying no, that was a great concept to begin the 80’s with but now we’re in 2022 the problem is still being exacerbated,” says Joe Boczek, Executive Director of GameChanger. “It’s more than just saying no, it’s why you say no, and what’s your body and healthy living, and knowing what it’s like to live a healthy lifestyle.”

Coaches from each school will work with representatives from Betty Ford to develop the program in Greenbrier County so it can be rolled out to students in September.

“If we’re able to touch lives and turn them in the right direction, as community’s and schools do every day, if we can do that, just think what that would mean for all of us,” Justice says.

The program kicked off in West Virginia on December 7 in Harrison County and it’s expected to keep expanding to counties across the state.

Related