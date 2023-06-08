Governor Justice announces plastic conversion facility coming to West Virginia

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – A company that recycles plastic into hydrogen and other clean fuels is coming to the Mountain State, creating an anticipated full-time 40 jobs.

Governor Jim Justice announces that Clean-Seas is opening a plastic conversion facility in Quincy in 2024, and the operation will be a $50 million investment over three years.

Clean-Seas is a subsidiary of Clean Vision Corporation, working to acquire and operate companies in the sustainable technology and green energy sectors.

The West Virginia facility will be its first U.S. operation and will focus on converting plastic feedstock into precursors for recycled content plastics and clean fuels.

