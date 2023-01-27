Governor Justice announces new websites for state’s grants and infrastructure funding distribution

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces the launch of two websites improving the state’s grants and infrastructure funding distribution.

Grants.wv.gov is a one-stop shop for personal and business grant funding opportunities in the mountain state, making it easier for residents to find and apply for grants.

The site also includes grant writing tips and other training materials to assist organizations with requesting funds effectively.

The West Virginia Infrastructure Hub platform will efficiently distribute funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) statewide.

Government officials expect West Virginia to receive $7 billion over the next five years in IIJA federal funding.

The website’s goal is to ensure that infrastructure investment funds are going where they are most needed.

Additionally, the site will give West Virginians the opportunity to see how the funds are being used.

Both sites are currently in a soft launch phase as more opportunities and resources are made available in the coming weeks.

