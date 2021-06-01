Governor Justice Announces New Vaccine Incentives

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia surpassed a major mile stone when it comes to vaccines.

The Governor announced Tuesday that the state has surpassed its goal of getting at least seventy-five percent of those fifty years and older vaccinated by June 20th. To keep those vaccination numbers climbing, Governor Justice offered some pretty nice incentives. To qualify you have to have gotten one dose of a vaccination.

The giveaways include two full four year scholarships to any institution in West Virginia for kids between the ages of 12 and 25, there are 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia state parks, and you can possibly win one of 5 custom hunting rifles or shotguns and five lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.

“We are also going to give away two brand new custom outfitted trucks,” said Governor Jim Justice (R)-WV. “Also on Father’s Day we are going to make one of you a millionaire. We are going to give away a million dollars to somebody on Father’s Day.”

The incentive giveaways will run from June 20th to August 4th. You have to register to win, where to register will be announced later this week.

