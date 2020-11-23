Governor and First Lady Justice issue statement on death of coal miner in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued the following statement today after learning of the death of a miner in Kanawha County. Taylor Meldin Halstead, 20, of Bob White, was fatally injured late Monday morning at Panther Mining LLC’s American Eagle Mine in Dawes.

“Cathy and I are deeply saddened to learn that we lost one of our incredible West Virginia coal miners today. This is especially devastating news so close to the Thanksgiving holiday. We can never appreciate our miners enough for the brave and important work they do every day to power our homes, state, and nation. Cathy and I ask everyone across the state to join us in praying for Taylor’s family and friends during this difficult time.”