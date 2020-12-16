Governor and First Lady Justice invite West Virginia students to participate in 2021 “Almost Heaven” Governor’s Art Exhibition

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice, along with the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH), are inviting all West Virginia students in grades K-12 to participate in the 2021 “Almost Heaven” Governor’s Art Exhibition.

Designed to showcase student creativity and the arts, this year’s exhibition is a call for one-of-a-kind postcard designs that feature your favorite wildlife and/or plant in West Virginia. Selected postcard artwork will later be used by the West Virginia Tourism Office to personally invite travelers to Almost Heaven.

“Cathy and I truly believe that our students in West Virginia are some of the most talented children anywhere, and I know they will create fantastic pieces that will showcase their artistic talent and West Virginia’s unmatched natural beauty,” Gov. Justice said. “We look forward to seeing all of the entries for this year’s exhibition.”

Awards will be given out to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in three categories: elementary school, middle school, and high school. Winners will receive Blick Art Materials gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50, and $25.

SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS

THEME: Your favorite wildlife and/or plant in West Virginia.

DEADLINE: The deadline for submissions is Friday, Jan. 15, 2020.

ENTRY LIMIT: Only one entry may be submitted per student.

DIMENSIONS: Artwork can be standard postcard size (examples: 5” W x 3-1/2” H or 6” W x 4-1/4” H). Submissions may not exceed the maximum size of 11” W x 6” H or maximum weight of 3 pounds.

MEDIUMS: Painting, printmaking, digital art, drawing, photography, and mixed media are all acceptable mediums.

HOW TO SUBMIT: All artwork must include a submission form. Click here to download a printable submission form. The artwork and submission form should be dropped off or mailed to: WVDACH, Attn: Cailin Howe, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305.

CONTACT: You can contact Cailin Howe, exhibits coordinator for the WVDACH, by phone at 304-558-0220 or by email at Cailin.A.Howe@wv.gov.

An exhibition of all selected entries will be on display at the State Capitol in Charleston beginning Feb. 10, 2021.