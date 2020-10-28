Gov. Justice, WVDNR announce new public access site on New River

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice and officials with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) today announced that a new fishing access site and boat ramp has opened on the New River, near Gauley Bridge.

The new site, located downstream from the Hawks Nest-Gauley Mountain Hydroelectric facility, between Gauley Bridge and Cathedral Falls along state Route 60, will give anglers access to the scenic stretch of the New River with prime fishing for smallmouth bass, walleye, and other popular species.

“I’m very proud that we continue to provide more and more opportunities for West Virginians everywhere to fully enjoy the unmatched natural wonders that we’re blessed with in our state,” Gov. Justice said. “This new access site could very well allow someone new to discover a love for fishing or the great outdoors, and that makes me excited beyond belief.

“I encourage all West Virginians to get outside this fall and find an adventure in the absolute paradise we get to enjoy in Almost Heaven,” Gov. Justice continued.

“This new access site is going to open the door for some great fishing in the lower New and Gauley rivers,” said Mark Scott, assistant chief of fish management for the WVDNR. “And with people discovering and rediscovering their love for fishing and the outdoors, this is a great time to provide additional access to West Virginia’s incredibly beautiful natural resources.”

The access site has parking for 10 vehicles, nine trailers (including a space for a handicap-accessible trailer), and a space for a handicap-accessible van. The property also provides a preferred take-out point for anglers and recreational boaters floating the New River between Cotton Hill and Gauley Bridge.

Hawks Nest Hydro LLC donated the property. For more information about the access site, contact WVDNR’s District 4 Office in Beckley at 304-256-6947.

Last week, Gov. Justice announced that 6,000 additional pounds of trophy-sized trout would be released during West Virginia’s fall stocking season.

Earlier this month, the Governor announced that he has directed the WVDNR to implement additional improvements to its fall trout stocking method. Anglers will have more opportunities than ever to enjoy West Virginia fishing trips this year, with the addition of two lakes to the stocking schedule, and with trout being stocked in state parks and forests so families and children have more opportunities to get outside and fish for trout.