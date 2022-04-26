Gov. Justice joins officials at PepsiCo in opening new $16.5 million facility in West Virginia

ONA, WV (WOAY) – PepsiCo is opening its new $16.5 million, 100,000 square-foot facility in Ona, West Virginia.

Governor Jim Justice joined officials with the company Tuesday to welcome the new warehouse through a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Not only will the facility serve in the distribution of millions of drinks, but will also add new jobs to the company and retain 80 existing jobs in the state. Pepsi currently employs nearly 700 workers in the state already.

Along with the governor, Baby Dog was also a guest of honor at the ceremony for the company’s new addition.

“These great people at PepsiCo and all of the great work they’ve already done all across our state, we absolutely commend them and thank them every day,” Governor Justice says. “And with all of the great things we’ve done across our state, we have created a situation where West Virginia is on a roll.”

This year the company is also investing in a brand new Frito Lay facility in Scott Depot, WV. The facility is expected to open later on this year.

Related