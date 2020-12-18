Gov. Justice congratulates and thanks Chief of Staff Mike Hall for his service

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- Gov. Jim Justice announced today that his Chief of Staff, William Michael “Mike” Hall, will retire effective Dec. 31, 2020.

“Mike has been an absolutely exceptional leader in my administration for the last three years. He has served the people of West Virginia incredibly well for almost 30 years and I sincerely thank him for all the goodness he has done for our state,” Gov. Justice said. “I wish him all the best in his retirement, and I have asked him to continue working for my office on a contract basis so that we can continue to draw upon his wisdom.”

Mr. Hall was appointed to the position in August 2017 by Gov. Justice.

“It has truly been an honor to serve the people of West Virginia under the leadership of Gov. Justice, Mr. Hall said. “I sincerely thank him for his confidence in me to help implement his vision, and while I will miss the excitement of working in the Governor’s Office, I intend to spend more time in my retirement with my family and my grandkids.”

Prior to his time as Chief of Staff, Hall represented the State’s 4th Senatorial District. Prior to that, he was elected to six terms in the House of Delegates. He served as the chair of the Senate Finance Committee and as vice chair of the Education, Banking and Insurance, Pensions, and Rules committees.

Gov. Justice will name his next Chief of Staff at a later date.​