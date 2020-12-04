Gov. Justice awards over $4.1 million in SIEEP grant funds to expand technology-assisted treatment and prevention services

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $4,120,000.00 in West Virginia Statewide Implementation, Enhancement, and Evaluation Projects (SIEEP) grant funds to 15 projects. These funds will be used to expand technology-assisted treatment and prevention services throughout the state.

“These grants are going to provide access to incredible telehealth and mental health opportunities for countless West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “These services have never been more important than they’ve been this year with all of the challenges we’ve faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I’m so proud to be able to award these much-needed funds to several programs and organizations that are going to make a true difference improving the health and lives of people all across the state.”

The funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance, and are administered by the Justice and Community Services section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.

Funds were awarded to the following:

Community Connections, Inc.

$200,000.00

These funds will be utilized to expand prevention services and activities in McDowell, Webster, and Wyoming counties.

Hampshire County Commission

$130,000.00

These funds will be utilized to establish telehealth receiving sites in Hampshire, Hardy, and Pendleton counties.

Harmony Behavioral Health, Inc.

$600,000.00

These funds will be utilized to establish a telehealth broadcasting site providing services to Boone, Braxton, Brooke, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Hancock, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Monongalia, Ohio, Tucker, Tyler, Upshur, Webster, Wetzel, and Wirt counties.

Horizon Behavioral Health, PLLC

$450,000.00

These funds will be utilized to establish a telehealth broadcasting site providing services to Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Tucker, Tyler, and Wetzel counties.

Jefferson Day Report Center, Inc.

$300,000.00

These funds will be utilized to establish a telehealth broadcasting site providing services to Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral, Pendleton, and Preston counties.

Logan County Commission

$250,000.00

These funds will be utilized to establish telehealth receiving sites in Logan, Boone, Lincoln, and Mingo counties.

Marshall County Commission

$130,000.00

These funds will be utilized to establish telehealth receiving sites in Marshall, Brooke, Hancock, Ohio, Wetzel, and Tyler counties.

Mineral County Commission

$65,000.00

These funds will be utilized to establish telehealth receiving sites in Mineral and Grant counties.

Monongalia County Commission

$65,000.00

These funds will be utilized to establish a telehealth receiving site in Monongalia County.

Prestera Center for Mental Health Services, Inc.

$400,000.00

These funds will be utilized to expand prevention services and activities in Logan, Boone, Clay, and Lincoln counties.

Preston County Commission

$150,000.00

These funds will be utilized to establish a telehealth receiving site in Preston County.

Tucker County Commission

$150,000.00

These funds will be utilized to establish a telehealth receiving site in Tucker County.

Upshur County Commission

$120,000.00

These funds will be utilized to establish telehealth receiving sites in Upshur and Lewis counties.

West Virginia Prevention Solutions, Inc.

$110,000.00

These funds will be utilized to expand prevention services and activities in Barbour County.

West Virginia State Police

$1,000,000.00

These funds will be used to expand the West Virginia Handle with Care (HWC) Program.