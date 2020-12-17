Gov. Justice awards over $391,000 in grant funding for Sexual Assault Services Program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $391,892.00 in Sexual Assault Services Program grant funds to the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information & Services.

The purpose of these funds is to identify, provide, and expand direct services to victims of sexual assault in West Virginia and will provide monitoring and technical assistance to the eligible sexual assault programs in the state.

These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Office on Violence Against Women and are administered by the Division of Administrative Services, Justice and Community Services.