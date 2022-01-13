Gov. Justice announces WVU Medicine, Owens & Minor expanded partnership

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice announces an expansion of the previously announced partnership between the West Virginia University Health System, which operates under the brand name WVU Medicine, and Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI), a leading global healthcare solutions company.

As part of the updated partnership, Owens & Minor and WVU Medicine will work with the state of West Virginia to launch a healthcare products preparedness center in Morgantown that will create over 125 jobs. The venture represents an approximately $50M investment in healthcare for the state.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us all that preparedness and resiliency are incredibly important, so this partnership is more than just another business deal, it will have real-world positive benefits for all West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said.

Owens & Minor’s unique value chain offers a predominantly Americas-based manufacturing footprint, which was instrumental in ensuring supply chain resiliency in response to the global pandemic. Combined with its track record of delivering flexible solutions and exceptional customer service, Owens & Minor’s increasingly strong market position has also contributed to the company’s growth and momentum.

“We are thrilled to partner with an enterprise like WVU Medicine and support healthcare throughout the great state of West Virginia,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President and CEO of Owens & Minor. “We look forward to driving efficiencies and collaborating on supply chain excellence together.”

