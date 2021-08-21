Gov. Justice announces second “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team held another news briefing today to update the public on the State’s latest pandemic response efforts.

During Fridays’ briefing, Gov. Justice announced a second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes as the state continues to push the importance of vaccination to the younger population.

“We are trying to incentivize more and more West Virginians to get vaccinated, and especially our younger folks,” Gov. Justice said.

The giveaway will include the following prizes each week:

5 full-ride scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia for individuals age 12 to 25 per week,

1 luxury sports car per week,

4 ATV’s, side by side’s, or top of the line zero turn lawn mowers per week,

1 custom fishing or pontoon boat per week,

$150,000 toward a dream wedding for 1 West Virginian per week,

Free gas for 10 years for 2 West Virginians per week

6 season ticket packages to WVU or Marshall sporting events, and

5 season passes​ to ski resorts in West Virginia.

Award winners will be announced each week over a 6 week period.

West Virginians who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can begin registering for the giveaway on Monday, Aug. 23.

Those who previously registered for the original vaccination sweepstakes will be required to register again.

More details will be provided on Monday and all details are subject to change.

Registration and sweepstakes rules will be posted to DoItForBabydog.wv.gov next week.

Gov. Justice reiterated that he continues to push the CDC, FDA, and the White House for authorization to begin giving an additional dose of vaccine immediately to high-risk individuals in West Virginia.

“West Virginians in long-term care facilities and healthcare settings were some of the first people in the country to get vaccinated and they need the additional dose very soon, we can’t afford to wait until September 10,” Gov. Justice said.

The additional dose will be administered approximately eight months after the second dose of the vaccine. The third dose will be of the same vaccine from the two-dose regimen, and right now only includes Pfizer and Moderna. Last week the CDC and FDA authorized additional doses for people with compromised immune systems.

The Governor also reported today that there are now 469 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant statewide.

Gov. Justice also reported that there are now 9 active outbreaks associated with churches throughout West Virginia. The churches are located in Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Kanawha, Mason, Putnam, Raleigh, Taylor, and Wayne counties

Additionally, there are 21 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.

Meanwhile, there are 35 active inmate cases and 28 active staff cases across the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation system. To view the latest DCR case update, click here.

