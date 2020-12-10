Gov. Justice announces grand opening of new Corduroy Inn and Lodge at Snowshoe Resort

SNOWSHOE, WV (WOAY)- Gov. Jim Justice today announced the grand opening of the Corduroy Lodge, a newly constructed boutique hotel adjacent to the existing Corduroy Inn at Snowshoe Resort.

“Today is a great day for West Virginia tourism,” Gov. Justice said. “Today we ushered in the grand opening of an outstanding hotel and conference center at West Virginia’s very own Snowshoe Resort. And while I hate that the COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from being able to all get together to celebrate this great accomplishment, I couldn’t be more proud of everyone involved in making this a reality. From the West Virginia architects and construction company who made the development possible, to the hardworking staff who will keep this place up and running for years to come, congratulations. I can’t wait to visit and tour the facilities soon.”

The new expansion to the property includes a 48,000-square-foot hotel and conference center, including a banquet hall that can fit up to 300 people. Located on the top floor of the building, the banquet space offers 360-degree unobstructed views of the Allegheny Mountains.

David and Kristin Billings, owners of the Corduroy Inn and Lodge, said “When we invested in this project, it was important to us to select both an architect firm and a builder based in West Virginia. Working with Adam from Omni Architects out of Fairmont and Derick from Paramount Builders out of Charleston has been a very smooth experience this past year and half. They delivered this new hotel on time and on budget, which is a great feat, especially given the challenges of the pandemic. This new hotel and event venue will create lasting memories for many families for years to come. We are so grateful to have this opportunity to invest in Snowshoe, WV, our home-away-from-home.”

The expansion project was made possible by many partners, including Stone Bank, Omni Associates of Fairmont, and Paramount Builders of Charleston.

“I would like to thank David and Kristin Billings for investing in our beautiful state, for believing in their vision of Corduroy Inn, and for entrusting Paramount Builders to make their vision become a reality,” said Derick Foster, President of Paramount Builders. “We at Paramount Builders are proud to be a part of this amazing team. Not only is Paramount Builders a West Virginia owned and operated business, we hired West Virginian craftsmen and women to build this beautiful hotel. Paramount Builders is immensely proud of our accomplishments on this build.”

“Snowshoe Mountain is one of our state’s most prized ski resorts, and today’s grand opening of the Corduroy Inn and Lodge stands to take this sought-out destination to a whole new level,” said Secretary of Commerce Ed Gaunch. “I have no doubt this property will drive new business to the area in the months and years to come.”

The Corduroy Inn and Lodge is a recipient of the West Virginia Tourism Development Act tax credit program, which encourages entrepreneurs and companies to create and expand tourism development projects in West Virginia that showcase the wealth and beauty the state has to offer.

Since 2019, the Tourism Development Act tax credit program has received more applications than the first decade of the program alone. Recent applications represent more than $250 million in investment in West Virginia’s tourism industry.

“Projects like the Corduroy Inn and Lodge showcase that West Virginia is a world-class tourism destination with tremendous growth and development,” said Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “It’s new investment, like this, that stands to set West Virginia apart from our surrounding states by providing first-class facilities and amenities for both residents and visitors alike.”

Construction on the new project began in spring 2019 and completed just in time for the 2020/2021 winter ski season at the resort.

“We are very proud to work with Mr. Billings and his team, and we are excited about what this amazing project at the Corduroy Inn signifies for our mountain,” said Snowshoe President & COO, Patti Duncan. “After the recession hit over a decade ago, there was an almost industry-wide pause on ski area development. Now, with projects like this one, we’re seeing positive momentum and growth once again, and it’s an exciting time for Snowshoe.”

At 4,848 feet in elevation, Snowshoe is the biggest mountain for anyone wanting a ski vacation without getting on a plane. For skiers and snowboarders living in Washington, D.C., or the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States, Snowshoe is a convenient drive for skiers living within a day’s drive of West Virginia. Snowshoe has implemented new policies and procedures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Learn more about the resort’s guidelines and how to explore safely and responsibly here.