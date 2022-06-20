Gov. Justice and First Lady host big celebration at capitol complex in honor of West Virginia’s 159th birthday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice were hosts of a big celebration at the Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston for West Virginia’s 159th birthday.

The festivities included the announcement of West Virginia’s birthday cake contest winner, Kim Wymer, along with a ceremonial cake cutting.

The event was also host to the Golden Horseshoe reunion which gave all former recipients of West Virginia’s famous Golden Horseshoe award a chance to participate based on their knowledge of the state’s history. Gov. Justice himself was also knighted with an honorary Golden Horseshoe award to recognize his dedication in supporting the preservation of the state’s history.

A WV reception followed to commemorate all that the state stands for.

“You’re the greatest, don’t ever forget it. You’re the best,” says Gov. Justice. “There is no place on this planet that has four seasons like you have, has the values that you have, has the craftsmanship that you have, is located within a rock’s throw of the population of the United States, you have everything inclusive of the great natural resources that God gave us.”

The festivities concluded with the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture, and History’s inaugural History Bowl Legends Tournament where all past participants in West Virginia’s 55 counties came together in all-star teams to compete yet again.

